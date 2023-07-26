VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 56-year-old man has been extradited from Mexico to California to face charges in a 2002 Visalia homicide, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Around 10:15 p.m., on February 27, 2002, officers were called to the 1900 block of Stevenson

Street for a report of shots fired.

While officers were en route, they were advised that there was a man with gunshot wounds in the 900 block of West Walnut Avenue.

When officers arrived at the Walnut Avenue address, they found 36-year-old Oscar Ramon Paniagua shot multiple times.

Officers found two men inside the home on Stevenson Street and say both victims had been assaulted and had significant injuries.

During the investigation, detectives found that three men armed with guns allegedly broke into the Stevenson home and assaulted the three victims, and tied them up with duct tape and electrical cords, according to police.

Officers say Paniagua was shot by one of the suspects but managed to escape and run to the home on Walnut Avenue. Paniagua died eight days later on March 7, 2002.

Detectives say they positively identified the alleged suspect as Federico Castellanos Velasco.

Officials say Velasco was 35 at the time and fled to Mexico.

On November 16, 2021, Velasco was found in Colima, Mexico, and was arrested by FBI agents in

conjunction with local Mexican authorities.

Velasco remained in Mexican custody, where he went through the extradition process.

Last week, his extradition was approved, and the FBI took custody of Velasco.

After 21 years, Velasco was taken into custody by Visalia PD Detectives and booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility.