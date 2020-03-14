Armona Union Elementary District closes amid coronavirus spread

Breaking News
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Armona Union Elementary School District says they are implementing precautionary measures by closing down schools.

The school closures for Armona Elementary school district include Parkview Middle, Armona Elementary, and Crossroads Charter Academy.

The school closure will be effective from Monday, Mar. 16, through April 13.

The district says the decision to close is for additional precautionary measures and will make updated decisions based on current information.

The district says if you have any questions, please contact the Armona District Office at (559) 583-5000.

