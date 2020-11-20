WATCH: The Valley’s Armenia, Fight For Peace on KSEE24

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A one-hour special looking at Armenia’s war with Azerbaijan, and the controversial ceasefire agreement, will air on Thursday at 7 p.m.

It will also be livestreamed here on YourCentralValley.com.

Alexan and Stefani will also focus on the humanitarian efforts to help Armenia from the Central Valley and beyond.

You can donate to the Armenia Fund clicking here.