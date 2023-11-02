FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Valley Children’s Healthcare is now in an official partnership with Wigmore Women’s & Children’s Hospital in Yerevan, Armenia.

A plan to elevate the healthcare of children on a global level.

“I think we are together in each other’s great company as we focus on healing and easing the pain and suffering of children even if we’re a half a world away,” said Valley Children’s Healthcare’s President and CEO Todd Suntrapak at the signing ceremony.

The connection between the two hospitals began months ago. Three pediatricians from Wigmore spent two weeks at Valley Children’s to learn from local pediatric specialists. Now, the two healthcare networks are taking the relationship to another level.

“To the extent that we are able to work with our new partner to share the knowledge we have, but also to learn from them; I can’t think of a better partnership,” Suntrapak said.

Wigmore Hospital is Yerevan’s newest provider of pediatric care. Its CEO Dr. Zaven Koloyan here for the signing ceremony pledging to make the facility among Armenia’s premier hospitals while transforming the country’s standard of healthcare.

“Despite the distance between us, and even being on different hemispheres, together we share the same vision and values to make a lasting impact on the lives of our young patients,” Dr. Koloyan said.

The historic partnership– a first for Valley Children’s Healthcare– will promote learning and professional development for Wigmore staff. More visits to Valley Children’s Hospital from Armenia are planned, and some Children’s staff may travel to Armenia to continue their education there.