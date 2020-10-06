Valley Armenians gather to show solidarity with the Armenian people

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Valley Armenians gathered at the Armenian Cultural Center Monday night to show solidarity with the Armenian people and those under attack in the region.

Officials report 80 people have been injured; military casualties are now at 220 after heavy fighting in the region.

Valley Armenians believe this aggression is similar to the Armenian genocide of 1912.

The Honorary Consulate of Armenia in Fresno is calling on the Trump administration to place sanctions on Turkey which receives aid from the United States.

