FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Assemblyman Jim Patterson joins the tens of thousands of Armenians in the Central Valley and across California condemning the continued horrific violations of the ceasefire in the Artsakh region at the hands of Azerbaijan – calling on immediate federal action for Armenia.

Patterson says these acts of violence over the past many months have left 120,000 Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh struggling to survive as they are critically low on food, fuel, and medicine, adding that countless lives are being needlessly lost in the wake of Azerbaijan’s latest full-scale military assaults in this region.

“Right now, the World is seeing the true face of evil in Artsakh,” said Assemblyman Jim Patterson. “We, as a Nation, must stand with the Armenian people and, with a unified voice, call on Azerbaijan to stop its attacks and put an end to this bloodshed.”

In a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Assemblyman Patterson is urging the Biden Administration to fully condemn these acts of genocide and pledge to send critical aid to the people of Armenia.