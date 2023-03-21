FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A multi-year medical mission to Armenia has been providing free medical care to poverty-stricken families in the country, care that families can’t afford and would not otherwise receive.

Later this month, the mission will shift course to the Lebanese capital Beirut: home to more than 2 million people including approximately 150,000 Armenians.

On Friday, 24 members of the medical mission team of local doctors will leave Fresno for Beirut. Thousands of dollars of essential medical supplies and medications will accompany them – with a portion to be delivered to the Syrian border for survivors of last month’s powerful earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

A telethon organized by KSEE24 will be taking place throughout the day on Tuesday, hosted by evening anchor Stefani Booroojian.