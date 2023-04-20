BEIRUT, Lebanon (KSEE) – In late March and early April, a 24-member medical mission team from Fresno went to the country of Lebanon. The mission was led by Fresno’s Honorary Consul of Armenia.

Mission doctors spent two weeks treating patients in underserved communities in Beirut, Lebanon as well as the city of Anjar. The mission also delivered medical supplies and money raised in the KSEE24 Earthquake Relief Telethon to the Syrian border. The medical supplies and funds were taken to Aleppo, Syria to help survivors of February’s devastating earthquake.

KSEE24’s Stefani Booroojian and photographer Kevin Mahan spent one week traveling with the mission team to document their humanitarian work. You can watch the half-hour special “The Valley’s Armenia: Mission to Lebanon” in the video player above.