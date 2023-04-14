ANTELIAS, Lebanon (KSEE) – The view is hazy but spectacular. Antelias, Lebanon, overlooking Beirut is a sacred place: It’s home to the Cathedral of the Holy See Cilicia and its Theological Seminary — a spiritual academy for future leaders of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

Established in 1930, this boarding school for boys as young as 12 years old teaches the basics of education like science, math, and history, but the 8-year program offers so much more.

Father Barouyr attended the seminary as a youth and was ordained a celibate priest. At 23, he served as a parish pastor in San Francisco and is now back in Lebanon as seminary dean. While not all seminarians will choose to become a priest, Father Barouyr says they learn to serve.

“So, our students when they graduate, they can go and teach in the schools, teach in the communities so we can have our culture and traditions still alive in the 21st century,” Father Barouyr says.

The seminary funded by donations can accommodate up to sixty students who attend at no cost. While their primary focus is on their academic and theological educations, they also work in the gardens and vineyards of this beautiful place.

The Catholicos of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Aram the First, wanted the history of the Armenian people depicted in monuments. An area was established on the Seminary grounds in 2013. At its highest point, a meaningful tribute to survivors of the Armenian Genocide.

“Our hope and our faith come from heaven and our God help us to rebuild our nation, regain our rights, and free our lands that are occupied now,” says Father Barouyr.

Remembering the past and focusing on the future with blessings from above. One of these young men may someday serve a parish in the Central Valley after completing their schooling at this beautiful and holy place overlooking Beirut, Lebanon.