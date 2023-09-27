FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As the unrest and crisis in Armenia continues, local Armenian-Americans in the Central Valley are asking the community to join them in prayer Wednesday night for those stuck in the battle.

The prayer gathering will take place from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 27, in the Sanctuary of the First Armenian Presbyterian Church of Fresno.

The Church Campus is located at 430 South First Street on the southwest corner of First Street and Historic Huntington Boulevard.

Zaven Khanjian, Executive Director of the New Jersey-based Armenian Missionary Association of America recently reported that on September 27, 2020, Artsakh faced a terrible 6-week war. “Now, three years later, they are facing another humanitarian crisis through the ongoing 285-plus day blockade and current shellings/mass deportation.”

A group of doctors from Fresno and around the world are still in Armenia for a two-week medical mission. The mission comes at a time of great need for not only medical care but a need for action.

Director Khanjian added that after 10 months of blockading and starving Artsakh, Azerbaijan has launched a military assault using heavy artillery and drones on the peaceful population of Artsakh.

“Sowing death and destruction in an attempt of ethnic cleansing of the thousands of years old indigenous population.”

In a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Assemblyman Jim Patterson also weighed in on the crisis and urged the Biden Administration to fully condemn these acts of genocide and pledge to send critical aid to the people of Armenia.

Organizers of the event say the prayer service will lift up the 120,000 residents of Artsakh who are now fleeing from Azeri military forces to seek haven in the Republic of Armenia.

More information is available by calling (559) 250-5475 or visiting www.fapc.net.