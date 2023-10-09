FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – On September 19, 2023, just three days before a medical mission from Fresno was set to depart, there was a military strike on Nagorno Karabakh — its territory between Armenia and Azerbaijan and home to 120,000 ethnic Armenians.

While Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, the Armenians had formed their own government.

The strike which claimed nearly 30 lives and injured dozens of people, raised fears of more violence and the potential for genocide.

Fear of the unknown resulted in ten members of the Fresno medical mission canceling their involvement, but Honorary Consul Berj Apkarian decided the mission and a planned medical conference in Armenia would continue.

“We’re going to continue our efforts both on the mission side as well as the conference side to meet our goals and objectives that we set,” Apkarian said.

Once in Yerevan, Armenia’s capital city, days of protests ensued with Armenians upset over what was happening and how it was being handled. Government offices in the city center had broken windows, with police in riot gear on standby for days.

Musical events were canceled; a planned concert by Snoop Dogg was postponed. The mood in the country was somber as the conflict in Karabakh evolved into a surrender by the Armenians and an agreement to dissolve their breakaway government.

U.S. Senator Gary Peters of Michigan was in Armenia and called for sanctions against Azerbaijan.

“Here’s Armenia, a democracy in a very rough neighborhood where democracy does not rank, and the world democracies need to lock arms and work together to preserve freedom for people and protect basic human rights,” said Senator Peters.

Doctors from the medical mission treated patients in rural clinics as a mass exodus began in Karabakh. A 10-month blockade at the border was lifted, and thousands fled their homes into Armenia.

An explosion at a fuel depot in Karabakh killed dozens of people trying to fill their cars so they could leave. Burn victims were transported to Armenia, as the refugee crisis unfolded.

As shelters opened throughout Armenia to house the more than 100,000 refugees, Fresno’s medical mission donated medicine and much-needed supplies to help refugee families who left jobs, homes, and lives in Karabakh — a place once a part of historic Armenia, that they may never see again.