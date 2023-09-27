FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Prayers and songs filled the halls of the First Armenian Presbyterian Church Wednesday night.

The community here, gathering to pray as the crisis in Armenia worsens. The church’s pastor, Greg Haroutunian said they wanted to come together and talk to god.

“We believe God hears prayer. That’s the bottom line,” Haroutunian said. He said the current crisis stems from Azeri soldiers attacking the Armenian enclave of Artsakh in Azerbaijan. The attack is what’s causing the current humanitarian crisis of refugees being forced to travel far distances under dangerous conditions.

“They’re not going to be safe under an Azeri-ruled government. So, we’re praying, number one for their safety, we’re praying for the reality of their spiritual lives,” he said.

Haroutunian says this comes after years of genocide and war for the Armenian people. In the church, they even have a stained-glass window, dedicated to remembering the victims of the 1915 Armenian genocide.

While there is a large population of Armenians in Fresno, the prayer vigil included people of all backgrounds.

Pastor B.T Lewis of the Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church came to the vigil. He says he has many meaningful people in his life who are Armenian.

“As they are deeply concerned about their homeland, I share that concern with them. Others in the city, other Christians, other pastors, other churches, other people in the city are standing in solidarity with them,” Lewis said.

Haroutunian says there are about 120,000 residents who are fleeing from Artsakh.