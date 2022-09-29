FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – For the seventh time, a medical mission from Fresno is in Armenia to start providing two weeks of medical and mental treatment for the war-torn country that is offered to the soldiers fighting for Armenia’s Sovereignty.

In 2020 the 44-day War between Armenia and Azerbaijan left thousands dead, and violence erupted once again. In Gyumri, Armenia’s second-largest city, Mission physiotherapists have been working with soldiers that were injured in the recent violence.

The medical team from Fresno includes a large team of physiotherapists that have been treating soldiers, like 30-year-old Reuben Galstyan from Gyumri, who suffered hand and head injuries fighting for his country two years ago.

Physiotherapist Shanon Fronek calls working with the soldiers like Reuben, humbling.

“It’s been a very eye-opening experience to just hear more about everything that’s been going on over the past few years and recently,” Fronek says.

The mission is to serve soldiers more than basic medical needs at the Gyumri Rehab Center. Patients with chronic health conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes often go untreated.

“You know you feel like you’re doing something, but of course, it’s never enough. I think here, there’s this concept of like treatment and you’re done with the treatment. This idea of chronic disease and permanent medication that you’ll take for the rest of your life. it’s not a standard knowledge yet.” Said Dr. Marta Nalbandyan of Internal Medicine, Fresno.

It’s an ongoing project to treat and heal as the people of Armenia carry on with another goal in mind.