YEREVAN, Armenia (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Medical Mission is underway in the country of Armenia.

After leaving the United States on Friday, the team is working to bring medical aid to the people of Armenia. The team has split into multiple groups to help different parts of the country.

One team is working with a children’s clinic in Lori the northern part of the country. Another team is headed to Armavir to work with a clinic to bring aid to those who need it.

Doctors treated an Armenian soldier’s legs. Edgar has served his country twice since 2020 and he says he wishes for Americans and Armenians to keep close ties.

The mission will provide free medical care to the people of Armenia. This is the seventh year a team of Fresno doctors are in Armenia.

Donations to support the medical mission can be made through the non-profit Advance Armenian Foundation.