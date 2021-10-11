6th Medical Mission to Armenia returns to Fresno: ‘We made an impact’

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – For two weeks, a contingent of Fresno area doctors and medical experts offered free medical care in the country of Armenia. Their medical mission was lead by Fresno’s Honorary Consulate for the Republic of Armenia.

They returned to Fresno this weekend tired, but proud of a job well done.

“This is the sixth medical mission that has been organized by the Armenian American community in Fresno, California,” said U.S. Ambassador to Armenia, Lynne Tracy, acknowledging the commitment of Fresno’s Medical Mission to Armenia.

She joined the mission team to unveil a brand new radiographic x-ray machine at Ashtarek Medical Center outside the capital city of Yerevan. A donation was made possible by a gift from Michelle Tutelian of Fresno.

The mission provided other gifts like an echocardiography ultrasound machine and a doppler. The mission also provided gifts of time and talent from a group of doctors and medical experts – led by the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia in Fresno Berj Apkarian.

“We were practical, we were efficient, we were organized and we made an impact,” said Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia in Fresno Berj Apkarian.

Apkarian says the mission with its 40 member team had three goals:

Provide donations

Provide free care to Armenian people in need

Exchange knowledge with the doctors in Armenia

“Focus of lending hand and providing hope and treatment and support in the aftermath of the war.”

This year’s mission included a large number of physical therapists who focused specifically on treating soldiers wounded in last year’s war with neighboring Azerbaijan.

Apkarian says this year’s mission was among the most rewarding yet. Planning is already underway for the medical mission’s return next year.