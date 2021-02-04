Armed man arrested for threatening to ‘shoot up’ San Jose mall

February 07 2021 03:30 pm

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Jose have arrested a suspect who is accused of posting information online about ‘shooting up’ a mall.

The San Jose Police Department got a tip around 4 p.m. Wednesday and were able to track the suspect’s location. According to the tipster, the suspect was streaming the information.

They found 21-year-old Hunter Tital at the Valley Fair mall in possession of a loaded firearm, police said.

He was taken into custody and booked for numerous felony charges, including possession of an assault rifle and criminal threats.

“Some heroic actions by the Officers who responded, they knew the dangers. A tragedy was prevented last night. Thank you @SantaCruzSO1 @SantaClaraPD and the Seaside Police Department,” San Jose police tweeted.

