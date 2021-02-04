Armed man arrested for threatening to ‘shoot up’ San Jose mall

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Jose have arrested a suspect who is accused of posting information online about ‘shooting up’ a mall.

The San Jose Police Department got a tip around 4 p.m. Wednesday and were able to track the suspect’s location. According to the tipster, the suspect was streaming the information.

Courtesy: San Jose Police Department

They found 21-year-old Hunter Tital at the Valley Fair mall in possession of a loaded firearm, police said.

He was taken into custody and booked for numerous felony charges, including possession of an assault rifle and criminal threats.

Courtesy: San Jose Police Department

“Some heroic actions by the Officers who responded, they knew the dangers. A tragedy was prevented last night. Thank you @SantaCruzSO1 @SantaClaraPD and the Seaside Police Department,” San Jose police tweeted.