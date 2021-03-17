Armed gunman arrested near VP Kamala Harris’ home

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) – An armed man was arrested near the D.C. home of Vice President Kamala Harris Wednesday, TMZ reports.

The Secret Service reportedly told the outlet that agents stopped the man around 10 a.m. local time near the Naval Observatory, which is the traditional home of the Vice President.

Authorities recovered a gun and ammo in his car parked at a nearby garage.

Harris was not at the home when the man was arrested, as she and her husband Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff have been living at the Blair House while repairs are being made at the Observatory.

