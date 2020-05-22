Arizona woman arrested for violating Hawaii quarantine policy after posting pics to social media

News

by: KHON2 Web Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo Courtesy of the Dept. of Public Safety)

HONOLULU (KHON) — Hawaii authorities arrested an 18-year-old Arizona woman accused of violating a coronavirus quarantine policy after she posted photos of herself to social media.

The Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center reported that Alyza Alder, of Gilbert, was arrested in Laie on Wednesday afternoon for violating quarantine and for unsworn falsification to authority.

Hawaii currently has a mandatory two week self-quarantine period for all visitors and returning residents.

According to the report, Alder arrived on Oahu on May 6th and started posting photos of herself swimming in Laie and Hau‘ula two days later, continuing to post photos up until the day of her arrest.

A citizen reported Alder at a fast food restaurant where she had recently taken employment.

State Attorney General Clare Connors stated: “We are asking everyone – returning residents and visitors – to abide by our state’s 14-day self-quarantine order.  The 14-day self-quarantine rules protect everyone’s health and safety. As we’ve said before, if you come to Hawai‘i with the expectation that you can ignore the self-quarantine order, you very likely will be reported, arrested and end up in jail facing hefty fines.  All of us must do our part to protect ourselves, our families, friends and guests.”

Alder’s bail was set at $2,000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.