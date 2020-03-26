Arambula says state funding to fight COVID-19 needs to happen soon

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to share approximately $1.3 billion in emergency aid to all counties impacted by the coronavirus pandemic – but a local state assemblymember says Fresno County could be facing a rough road ahead if that money isn’t allocated soon.

Assemblyman Dr. Joaquin Arambula says there’s a limited supply of tools to handle a spike in COVID-19 cases and with more tests coming in, Arambula believes if they come back positive the hospitals will be overwhelmed.

“I’m acutely aware that our requirements in the Valley look different than the rest of the state, said Arambula. “That we have provider shortages, resource shortages and problems making ends meet.”

Arambula confirmed the first installment of $150 million has been allocated across the state to help with the homeless. Funding has also gone out to supply first responders and doctors with protective gear, and building more hospital space and beds.

