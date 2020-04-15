Apple varieties rediscovered by the Lost Apple Project

ATLANTA (AP) — It was a court hearing gone awry in the time of the coronavirus: Legal arguments in a gun lawsuit over gun carry licenses were repeatedly interrupted by hold music, background noise and failures of the mute button.

And it all ended in disarray, the public hearing failing to survive the temporary measures implemented to allow courts to try to function amid the need to limit in-person contact to stop the global pandemic. After about an hour of repeated distractions, the judge ended the public call, telling the parties he'd send them instructions to call in privately.