Apartment complex fire in Fresno under investigation

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Apartment complex fire in Fresno under investigation

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – The residents of six Fresno apartments have been forced out of their homes after a fire destroyed one of the units Wednesday.

Crews were alerted to the blaze at Marks and McKinley at around 8:30 p.m. and arrived to a heavy fire involvement.

According to Fresno Fire, as many as 36 crew members responded. One unit was a total loss and firefighters evacuated the five other units connected to it.

The Red Cross is working to accommodate the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know