Fresno State suspends on-campus instruction due to COVID-19 fears

AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Yazan, 1, has his oxygen mask removed after his heart surgery at the Tajoura National Heart Center in Tripoli, Libya, on Feb. 27, 2020. Yazan’s perilous trek from his small desert hometown culminated in a five-hour surgery. He is one of 1,000 children treated by Dr. William Novick’s group since it first came to Libya after the 2011 uprising. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between March 5-11, 2020.

This week’s selection includes heart surgery in Libya, response to the coronavirus across the region, heartbreak in Syria and Purim celebrations in Israel.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography and Storytelling Dusan Vranic and photographer Maya Alleruzzo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

