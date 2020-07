Ghislaine Maxwell attends day 1 of the 4th Annual WIE Symposium at Center 548 on September 20, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — AP source: Feds worried jailed Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell might kill herself, so took her sheets, gave her paper clothes.

