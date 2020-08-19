AOC nominates Bernie Sanders in 60-second DNC speech

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — The young guns of the Democratic party using their voices tonight, none bigger than New York Congress woman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, and her surprising nomination that caused lots of confusion.

“In a a time when millions of people in the United States are looking for deep, systemic, solutions to our crisis of mass evictions, unemployment and lack of healthcare. En el espiritu del pueblo (spirit of the village), and out of a love for all people, I hear-by second the nomination of Senator Bernard Sanders of Vermont for president of the United States of America.”

AOC nominated Bernie Sanders for president, which was more of a ceremonial formality.

Afterward, she tweeted this explanation:

If you were confused, no worries!



Convention rules require roll call & nominations for every candidate that passes the delegate threshold.



I was asked to 2nd the nom for Sen. Sanders for roll call.



I extend my deepest congratulations to @JoeBiden – let’s go win in November. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/uI92P3UfLn — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 19, 2020

