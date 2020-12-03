Annual ZooLights makes a return to Chaffee Zoo

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo now that their annual ZooLights event has begun.

“The entire zoo is decorated with miles and miles of holiday lights, holiday decor, live entertainment, music playing throughout the zoo,” said Brandy Gamoning, marketing manager at the zoo.

Gamoning adds that the ZooLights event is a great way for families to get out and celebrate the holiday season outdoors in a safe way during this pandemic.

To comply with state and local health requirements, staff is requiring everyone to wear a mask where social distancing is not possible.

The zoo is offering timed entry and limiting capacity, as well as, enforcing one way paths.

All indoor areas are closed and food can only be purchased outside.

“We’ve also added a number of additional tables throughout the zoo in different places to provide more places for outdoor dining that’s socially distanced and really well spaced-out outside,” Gamoning said.

Photos with Santa will still happen this year, but masks must stay on and kids must stand 6 feet in front of where Santa will be.

Despite the new restrictions Gamoning said she is happy that ZooLights is still happening.

“There is nothin like walking through this tunnel or walking past the frozen photo op and seeing kids light up, seeing them get to visit with Santa even through its socially distanced and really seeing them enjoy the holiday spirit and this time of year,” Gamoning added.

Zoolights runs through Dec. 30.

