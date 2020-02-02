Annual Sun Maid Kennel Club dog show draws crowds to Fresno Fairgrounds

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Pups from all over showed off their paw-fect coats at the Sun Maid Kennel Club dog show held at the Fresno Fairgrounds.

From big dogs to small dogs, long dogs and round dogs, more than a thousand pups strutted their stuff at the dog show.

“This is a confirmation show, which it’s all breeds registered with the AKC and we also have obedience and rally which we do allow mix breeds,” says Timothy Sullivan, show chairman for the Sun Maid Kennel Club of Fresno.

And some of them are newbies, like Mr. Doogle, from Merced.

“It’s been a really cool experience, you meet a lot of new people and a lot of interesting dogs” says Audrey Debard, a Merced resident.

The Pembroke Welsh Corgi may be new to the show world, but meet, “This is Champion-Wire-Taps-Magnificent Seven-CDX-Grad-Open,” says Lorraine Mendoza, visiting from Lodi, CA.

The pup with the long name is otherwise known as Uggers-Schmuggers. The Standard Wire Dachshund is new to Fresno but has been a show dog for several years.

“It’s exciting, I live for this, my husband drops me off in the RV, I stay here for the four days and just enjoy, you immerse yourself in dog culture,” Mendoza expressed.

That dog culture can be found all around the fairgrounds, from dozens of vendors to a variety of shows, like this one. Where kids show off their four-legged friends.

Catherine Campbell from Roseville has been showing her pal Utah for 7 years.

“It’s a lot of work that goes into them, grooming, feeding, working, training, all that and just keeping them in shape for the shows,” she said.

As much work as it is, everyone we spoke with says the dogs are more than furry friends, they’re family.

“The whole point is just to have fun and have an experience with your dog,” Debard said.

