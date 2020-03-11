Annual Peach Blossom Festival at Fresno State canceled due to coronavirus concerns

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Organizers with the Peach Blossom Festival have canceled the annual event at Fresno State. The CSU Chancellor’s Office says they felt it was prudent to cancel the festival due to coronavirus concerns.

Festival organizers released a statement saying, “We deeply regret to notify you that the Peach Blossom Festival scheduled for Thursday and Friday, March 12 and 13, 2020 has been canceled. Due to the current novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, we are following evolving guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S. State Department and the CSU Chancellor’s Office, as well as state and local public health agencies. The safety and well-being of our campus community is our highest priority, as is maintaining a safe environment for those who visit our campus. Given that many people are concerned about attending large gatherings right now, CSU Chancellor’s Office felt it was prudent to cancel the Peach Blossom Festival.”

Organizers say this cancellation is the first time in 62 years the Peach Blossom Festival will not be held on Fresno State’s campus.

The Peach Blossom Festival is an oral interpretation of poetry at Fresno State. Past festivals have accommodated up to 6,000 children.

For more information visit the Peach Blossom’s website – PeachBlossom

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.