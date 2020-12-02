Annual Christmas Tree Lane kicks off tonight

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Tuesday is the first night of the traditional Christmas Tree Lane.

Every Christmas season a hundred plus homes along Van Ness Avenue are decked out with Christmas lights and decorations.

It is a Fresno tradition that has been around since 1920.

“It’s something that’s special to Fresno it’s something that no other place has you know you get people all over the world come and they are just amazed at what we put on,” said Dean Alexander, chairman for Christmas Tree Lane.

Each year, people are able to enjoy the views all month long, but this year the walk-only nights will not happen because of COVID-19.

“During the walk nights you have 30-40,000 people I mean if you’ve ever been out here you know you are shoulder to shoulder to people and there is no way to do social distancing,” explained Alexander.

This year all 25 nights will be driving nights, with Alexander’s home being the grand finale.

He has been decorating for the past 30 years and says it’s something that brings him joy, especially in a time like now.

“When you have people drive by and say wow look at this you know that brings joy to me because I am making them have a wonderful Christmas,” Alexander said.