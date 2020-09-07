Animals evacuated due to Creek Fire, animals sheltering at Clovis Rodeo Grounds

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Many animals are being forced to leave the area due to the Creek fire, some animal owners are heading to the Clovis Rodeo Grounds, which has opened its gates for animal evacuees.

“They called us to see if we would open the rodeo grounds since we are in the middle of town, it’s kind of a safe place, and we do have a lot of pens here. So, of course, anything we can do for the community, we’re always willing to help,” Vince Jenco, Arena Director of Clovis Rodeo said.

Jenco says he hopes they fit all the animals that need somewhere to go. Deann Kamalani brought her cattle to Clovis and says she’s grateful they have a safe place to stay.

“We received some evacuation warnings today out on powerhouse and Auberry, and we contacted some volunteers in the local area who were stationed waiting for a call there in Prather, and they came over and helped us out, so they’re bringing about four truckloads of our cattle here to Clovis rodeo, and we’re just grateful to the Clovis Rodeo Grounds,” Kamalani said.

The Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds are also housing animals evacuating from the fire and is located 748 Rodeo Drive. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says anyone who needs help evacuating their livestock can contact the Central California Animal Disaster Team.