Angel Tree Gift Drive: How you can give local kids a Happy Holidays

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Want to give back this holiday season? You can provide a gift for a child through the KYJO Angel Tree Gift Drive taking place now through Dec. 18.

All over Fresno, there are Christmas trees with red tags hanging. Each tag has a gift wish from a child in KYJO, a social services agency.

“A lot of these kids come from some very troubled background, they maybe come from homes that weren’t able to afford to buy them Christmas gifts or there is just a lot of chaos so we want to ensure that while they are in our agency at the very least they are being taken care of,” said Veronica Welch, KYJO community outreach coordinator.

Children of all ages write down what they want for Christmas. The tags go up on trees at various businesses, such as the Mug Community Coffee Shop.

“Our community has such a giving heart which is why we are even in business here in the first place. When you see tags on there with kids that are just wanting a pair of socks or a bag of hot Cheetos you know how can you say no to that it’s just so simple,” said Michael Edgar, Vice President at The Mug.

There are over 20 locations hosting the Angel Trees, but if you don’t feel safe going in, you can purchase a gift online through Amazon. Each child has selected a specific item they wish for and the item will be delivered directly to the KYJO office.

“A lot of the time these kids feel overlooked and they feel like nobody cares for them. And so when they see the amount of gifts that they receive from the community they just feel good about themselves. I think it boosts their self-esteem, increases their self-worth, and keeps them motivated,” Welch said.

For a link to all locations participating, or the Amazon wish lists, click here.