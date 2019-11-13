An emotional rally defending DACA in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – On Tuesday, many emotional rallies to defend DACA were held across the country, including in Fresno.

Dozens gathered in solidarity with immigrant rights groups and city leaders in front of the Federal Courthouse in downtown Fresno, as opening arguments began at the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.

“As of this morning the United States Supreme Court began hearing oral arguments on the Department of Homeland Security versus Regents of the University of California, this case will decide the fate of nearly 700,000 Americans,” says Samuel Molina, California State Director of Mi Familia Vota.

California is home to the most DACA recipients in the country, with more than 220,000.

Many living right here in the Valley, like America Hernandez.

She says her parents brought her here at just three-months-old.

“They sacrificed themselves so that we can thrive, so we can succeed so they could give us the opportunities they didn’t have,” says America Hernandez, a DACA recipient, and community advocate.

Hernandez says growing up undocumented had its challenges. but she became a DACA recipient, went to college and graduated, though she still fears it could all be stripped away.

“It’s a very stressful time for us, every day we don’t know what’s going to happen,” she expressed.

Fresno City councilmembers Miguel Arias and Esmeralda Soria attended the rally, showing their support.

They say there’s no legal clear pathway to help immigrants become citizens.

“The Central Valley economy wouldn’t be what it is, our AG economy wouldn’t be what it is if it wasn’t for immigrants, undocumented immigrants, yes, and that’s why our AG economy is thriving, we need to fix this broken immigration now, but we need to make sure that we stand with our Dreamers to make sure they’re protected and can live without fear of deportation,” says Soria.

The Supreme Courts’ decision is expected to be made sometime next year.

