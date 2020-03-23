Amy Klobuchar says her husband has coronavirus

(NBC NEWS) –– Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said Monday morning that her husband, law professor John Bessler, has coronavirus.
“While I cannot see him and he is of course cut off from all visitors, our daughter Abigail and I are constantly calling and texting and emailing,” Klobuchar said in a statement on Medium. “We love him very much and pray for his recovery. He is exhausted and sick but a very strong and resilient person.”
COVID-19 resource links:
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- Coronavirus.gov
- World Health Organization
- California Coronavirus (COVID-19) Response
- Fresno County
- Tulare County
- Madera County
- Mariposa County
- Merced County
- Kings County
- Kern County
