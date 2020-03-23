Breaking News
Amy Klobuchar says her husband has coronavirus

Amy Klobuchar

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., pauses during a visit to a campaign office, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

(NBC NEWS) –– Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said Monday morning that her husband, law professor John Bessler, has coronavirus.

“While I cannot see him and he is of course cut off from all visitors, our daughter Abigail and I are constantly calling and texting and emailing,” Klobuchar said in a statement on Medium. “We love him very much and pray for his recovery. He is exhausted and sick but a very strong and resilient person.”

