Amtrak to reopen temporarily closed stations across the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Amtrak will reopen temporarily closed stations across the Valley on Monday.

Station lobbies serving in the cities of Hanford (HNF), Fresno (FNO), Merced (MCD) and

Modesto (MOD) will reopen with new hours of operation.

“Our primary ongoing commitment is providing a safe and reliable service to our communities and essential travelers,” said Stacey Mortensen, Executive Director of the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority.

“While the changes and station closures were a necessary step to address budgetary constraints and severely reduced ridership and revenue, we are pleased to once again open our stations lobbies and provide the in-station services our travelers have come to value as part of traveling on the San Joaquins, while also ensuring the highest level of health standards across our service.”

Updated station hours for reopening stations served by Amtrak San Joaquins, beginning Monday.

Station Update Station Hours

Hanford (HNF) 9:00A – 6:30 p.m.

Fresno (FNO) 5:45A – 6:15 p.m.

Merced (MCD) 10:15A – 7:30 p.m.

Modesto (MOD) 7:30A – 4:45 p.m.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.