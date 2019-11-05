Breaking News
LATON, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol said an Amtrak passenger train slammed into a car near Laton.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. near Davis Ave and Clovis Ave.

The driver of the car fled the scene after the car got stuck on the tracks, no injuries were reported.

The train, which had 52 passengers on board, was heading north to Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol.

