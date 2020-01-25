Amid novel coronavirus fears, Fresno County health officials assure public they’re prepared to handle it

News of boxer Jose Ramirez's cancelled match in China came with the second confirmed U.S. case

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — As the novel coronavirus outbreak continues to raise global alarm, world boxing champion Jose Ramirez announced Friday his match in China next week had been canceled.

Meanwhile, the Fresno County Department of Public Health said it’s been prepping for its possible arrival in the Valley.

Ramirez has been making sure he would be ready to defend his title against Viktor Postol in Haikou, China.

However, on Facebook, the boxer announced concerns on the novel coronavirus have caused Top Rank Boxing and ESPN to cancel his match.

In the post, he said in part, “Whatever happens I will be ready, I will stay ready. God bless to all my supporters. I will continue working hard to become the king of the 140lb division.”

The match will be relocated to the U.S. at a later date, according to the post.

Chinese authorities are still working to contain the outbreak that’s infected 800 people and killed at least 25.

Around 30 million people are now under quarantine as well.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said in the U.S., there are only two confirmed cases — one in Washington and the other in Illinois.

However, 63 people are being monitored across 22 states.

Since the news of a domestic case, the Fresno County Department of Public Health has been preparing to handle an infection locally.

“We’re very confident that if there was a patient that would fit the very rigorous criteria for having this pathogen — we would be able to identify and isolate them very quickly,” said county interim health officer Dr. Rais Vhora.

Vhora adds this new strain of coronavirus is from the same family of viruses that includes the common cold. That said, the same safeguards for the cold apply with this.

“If you have something that can be a viral infection, go ahead and wear a mask, use standard precautions,” he said. “Wash your hands and don’t share cups, plates, and glasses.”

All local medical professionals have been advised on screening their patients, like asking them their recent travel history.

Common symptoms of a coronavirus are fever, cough, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing. Contact your doctor if you’re concerned.

