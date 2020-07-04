KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

America’s Shrine of Democracy hosts Independence Day celebrations

News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT RUSHMORE, S.D. (KELO) — Festivities are underway at South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration.

Programming was scheduled to begin at the national memorial at 4 p.m. MDT.

7,500 people are expected to attend the event. Tickets were awarded through a lottery.

Despite the large number of people expected to attend, the state isn’t planning for people to practice social distancing.

Planned entertainment includes hoop dancers and Lakota storytellers sharing the state’s Native American culture along with performances by the United States Air Force Academy concert band. Flyovers in partnership with the United States Air Force and South Dakota’s own Ellsworth Air Force Base are also scheduled.

President Donald Trump will arrive at the event Friday evening. He is expected to speak before fireworks take place, which are projected for around 9:15 p.m. MDT.

Watch South Dakota Tourism coverage of the Mount Rushmore Celebration in the video player above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know