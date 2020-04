FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – American Jeff Axelrod has lived in Zhangjiagang Province in China for two years.

He is a teacher and was in Beijing when the Coronavirus quarantine order was put in place in late January.

Axelrod spoke to KSEE24 via Skype to explain what life has been like under China’s strict lock down order.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.