American Red Cross’ Home Fire and Sound the Alarm campaigns

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The American Red Cross reports people have just two minutes to escape a home fire. The “Home Fire” campaign prepares families to act quickly in case a fire breaks out — such as having an action plan.

“Practice a two-minute drill. It’s really easy, you just talk to your family and say, ‘if there was a fire, how would we get out? What’s our primary way and what’s our secondary way? And then once we’ve exited the house, where are we going to meet?’” said Tony Briggs, the Chief Executive Officer for the American Red Cross, Central California.

Another great way to be prepared and prevent fires is to install and check smoke alarms regularly. From April to mid-May the “Sound the Alarm” campaign aims to help educate 10,000 homes in Central California on smoke alarms and fire prevention.

“I can’t stress that enough, there have been many times when there have been people who have been able to leave their homes because they were alerted by the smoke alarm.”

The American Red Cross launched the “Home Fire” campaign in 2014 and throughout the country, the Red Cross has documented more than 836 lives saved due to these programs.

“One thing we say at the Red Cross is disasters don’t discriminate, they can impact everybody, especially here in Fresno, in the Central Valley there’s always a home fire on the news. So, if I can leave you with anything, make sure that your smoke alarms work,” said Taylor Poisall, the Senior Volunteer Recruitment Specialist for the American Red Cross.

For more information, to donate, or to volunteer go to RedCross.Org.