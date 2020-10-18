Amber Alert issued for 18-month-old boy in Merced County

LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An Amber Alert was issued by the California Highway Patrol Saturday for an 18-month-old boy in Livingston.

Authorities say Zaymir Berry was last seen with his father, Isaiah Berry, 25, in Livingston at around 4:00 p.m.

Isaiah Berry, 25.

It is believed Berry is taking Zaymir to Stockton in a 2019-2020 silver or grey Toyota Camry.

If seen, authorities are asking the public to dial 911.

