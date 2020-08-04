Amber Alert: Father arrested, 2-year-old still missing in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Officers have arrested a San Diego father suspected of kidnapping his 2-year-old daughter, but the girl is still missing Tuesday morning, police confirmed.

An Amber Alert was issued overnight after 31-year-old Lafayette Harris was accused of taking the girl, Charli-Fae Harris, from a home on 47th Street in the Chollas View area Monday evening.

Early Tuesday morning, officers said they found Harris’ white Saturn sedan in a University City parking lot off Regents Road, but there was no immediate sign of father or daughter. Officers spread out to search the area.

Around 7:30 a.m., police said they had tracked down the father and detained him, but that the little girl had not been found. Officials did not immediately release further information about the arrest.

San Diego police issued an amber alert for this little girl, 2-year-old Charli-Fae Harris. She was last seen with her father (right), Lafayette Harris, who drives a white Saturn sedan. (Photos: SDPD)

Police say Charli-Fae Harris is mixed race, 3 feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds, with brown, shoulder-length curly hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing silver, sparkly shoes.

Lafayette Harris was described as a Black man standing about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing around 240 pounds. He drives a white 2003 Saturn L200 four-door sedan, license plate California 6VZR757, police said.

Anyone who knows anything about the abduction was urged to call 911 immediately.