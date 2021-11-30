Amazon’s Early Black Friday KitchenAid deals live now

Right now, there are four color options you can get for $70 off, which are matte white, black matte, contour silver and ice.

Fantastic, limited-time deals on KitchenAid products

If you’ve been diligently searching for a KitchenAid stand mixer, you know they’re rarely discounted. Well, it’s time to stop your searching and start buying because Amazon has a limited-time deal on the KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer.

Regularly $349.99, this model is currently discounted by 20%, but not for long since the deal will be gone by tomorrow. You can also snag several KitchenAid attachments for up to 35% off, including the 7-Blade Spiralizer attachment.

While we expect to see a few Black Friday deals on select KitchenAid stand mixers and attachments, there are no guarantees on which models will be discounted or by how much, so this may be the best price we’ll see on this model for the rest of the year. Right now, there are four color options you can get for $70 off, which are matte white, black matte, contour silver and ice.

Amazon KitchenAid deals

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

While KitchenAid’s mini stand mixer is just as powerful as the classic stand mixer, it’s smaller and lighter, making it perfect for small families or those with a compact kitchen. The 3.5-quart bowl can still mix up to five dozen cookies in a single batch.

KitchenAid Metal Food Grinder Attachment

This metal food grinder attachment fits on all KitchenAid stand mixers. The fine, medium and coarse grinding plates allow you to grind fresh meat for burgers and sausages, as well as grate hard cheese and make fresh breadcrumbs.

KitchenAid 7-Blade Spiralizer Plus with Peel, Core and Slice

If you’re looking to get creative with your recipes, this attachment can peel, core, slice and spiralize a ton of fruits and vegetables. Plus, it hooks up directly to the power hub of any KitchenAid stand mixer.

KitchenAid Sifter + Scale Attachment

Bakers will fall in love with this sifter and scale attachment, which allows for hands-free sifting for fluffier baked goods. The digital scale measures by weight, so you can be sure you have appropriate measurements every time.

