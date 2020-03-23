Live Now
Governor Gavin Newsom providing an update on the COVID-19 situation

COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Amazon Prime offering free kids’ movies and TV shows, no membership required

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Amazon is making some of its family-friendly programming available for free on Prime Video as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

The content is available to all Amazon customers — no Prime membership is required.

The U.S. version of the free service includes “Arthur,” “Caillou,” “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” “Dinosaur Train,” “Reading Rainbow,” “Wild Kratts,” and several other shows.

Some other Amazon Original programming including “Pete the Cat” and “Creative Galaxy” are available for free.

The service currently includes over 40 titles. Amazon said it’s looking to add more shows as it works with content providers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know