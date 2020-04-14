Amazon hires more than 80,000 people to meet demand during COVID-19

FRESNO, Cailf. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amazon announced it has hired more than 80,000 employees nationwide to meet the surge in demand.
The company says this includes more than 1,500 new employees at a number of sites in the Central Valley, including Fresno.
The new hires in the Central Valley fill roles including picking, packing, shipping customer orders, and delivering packages from delivery stations.
To learn more about open positions visit www.amazon.com/jobsnow to apply.
The open positions start with minimum pay of $17 per hour through the end of April, which is an increase of $2 per hour since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and come with company benefits on day one for full-time, and some part-time, positions.
