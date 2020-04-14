Amazon hires more than 80,000 people to meet demand during COVID-19

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 14: Items in “Amazon Prime” branded packaging are seen at the Amazon Fulfillment Centre on November 14, 2018 in Hemel Hempstead, England. The online retailer Amazon will again take part in the now-traditional “Black Friday” sales this year, with reductions available from 16-25 November. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

FRESNO, Cailf. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amazon announced it has hired more than 80,000 employees nationwide to meet the surge in demand.

The company says this includes more than 1,500 new employees at a number of sites in the Central Valley, including Fresno.

RELATED: Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 to keep up with surge in orders

The new hires in the Central Valley fill roles including picking, packing, shipping customer orders, and delivering packages from delivery stations.

To learn more about open positions visit www.amazon.com/jobsnow to apply.

The open positions start with minimum pay of $17 per hour through the end of April, which is an increase of $2 per hour since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and come with company benefits on day one for full-time, and some part-time, positions.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.