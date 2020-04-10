Amazon employees worry not enough is being done after co-worker tests positive

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — Employees at the Fresno’s Amazon Fulfillment Center are worried after learning one of their co-workers tested positive for COVID-19.

While efforts to screen and prevent the virus have ramped up at Amazon locations nationwide, families of the Fresno workers say those measures should’ve been implemented sooner.

The company detailed it all in a text to workers Wednesday night, saying the worker was last there on March 9. It is not clear when the worker contracted the virus or where.

Several of Karina Rodriguez’s family members work at the Fresno warehouse. She said the family got panicked once the text was sent out and immediately got concerned if they got exposed.

Timothy Carter, an Amazon spokesman, said the company immediately notifies staff once a COVID-19 case is confirmed. He adds the company has been working with health officials to identify who has come in close contact with the worker in-question.

Dr. Rais Vohra, interim health officer with the Fresno County Department of Public Health, said in these investigations only those who show symptoms will get tested. Those who don’t show symptoms are told to isolate at home.

“Just to make absolutely sure they’re safe,” Vohra said. “Also, so they don’t spread the COVID-19 [if they are infected].”

In an emailed statement, Carter said, “We have also implemented proactive measures at our facilities to protect employees including increased cleaning at all facilities, maintaining social distance in the FC, and adding distance between drivers and customers when making deliveries.”

Some other measures implemented at Amazon locations include checking workers for fevers when they arrive for their shift and requiring all workers to disinfect their work stations.

Rodriguez is one of many to message us saying these measures should’ve been implemented much sooner. However, there are no legal requirements any employer has to abide by with COVID-19 prevention. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) did recently release guidelines, however.

With no end to the pandemic in sight, Rodriguez hopes that changes soon.

“At least something in the state level would be helpful. We could encourage everybody to wear masks when they go out.” she said. “We’re better off assuming everybody has it.”

All Amazon workers who test positive, and those who have to quarantine or isolate at home, will still be paid up to 14 days. This is on top of the unlimited unpaid time off workers now have through April.

