Amazon announces at-cost face shields for front-line workers

SEATTLE, Washington (KSAN/KLST) — Amazon has announced that face shields will be sold at cost to front-line medical workers.

The face shields are designed by the same engineers who created the Amazon Prime Air drones, according to a press release sent Tuesday morning.

Amazon estimates the cost of their face shields is 33% less than other reusable face shields available to medical personnel. The shields are available at amazon.com and are priced at $66.25 for a box of 25.

Rendering of face shield design (Credit: Courtesy Amazon)

The company also announced they will be donating a total of 200,000 face shields over the course of this year to medical personnel in addition to a donation of $10 million in PPE and additional equipment to medical personnel, announced on July 16.

The design for the face shields has been made available to anyone via an open-source design package suitable for 3-D printing or injection-molding and can be found at the PNWS github repository.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.