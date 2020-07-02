Alternative ways to celebrate 4th of July without fireworks

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – With Independence Day only a few days gatherings are highly discouraged due to the pandemic, however, there still are alternative ways to celebrate the 4th of July.

Confetti blasters, noise makers, bubbles and glow sticks are some different ways to have fun and be safe this weekend.

Public information officer, Shane Brown with the Fresno Fire Department says Independence day is one of the busiest if not the busiest day of the year for the fire department.

“It’s chaos all over the city, calls constantly come in from just fireworks being discharged to actual fires, medical emergencies, car accidents, you name it,” Brown said.

This year, Brown says social distancing and stay at home orders will make the holiday even busier for first responders.

“We’ve been highly encouraging residents to just not use fireworks at all, even the safe and sane ones.”

The CEO of Clovis Veterans Memorial District, Lorenzo Rios, says he’s excited to be offering the community a virtual option which will stream games, competitions and speakers.

“While they’re not the same, we’re not there in person, it does help us focus our attention as to what’s the symbolism behind it–what is it that we’re celebrating… in this case it will be celebrating the 244th birthday of this great nation and as a community, to do it safely,” Rios said.

Additionally, fireworks can cause stress to pets and its aftermath can end up in neighbors’ lawns where if unkept, can cause fires.

“We understand that there’s a fun factor to it and everybody wants to participate in that, but really it’s one year that we have to put it aside and not be selfish and take into the account the collective community and how our actions impact others,” said Brown.

If you decide you want to light your own fireworks this year, make sure to look for the fire marshal seal on the fireworks to make sure it’s legal.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.