FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Caruthers girls basketball program has been one of the best stories in the Central Section over the last several years, but on Thursday, the Blue Raiders were seemingly punished for their recent success.

“We work hard, we try to schedule the best competition, so ‘shame on us’ is basically what they’re saying,” said Caruthers head coach Anna Almeida.

Almeida had reason to be frustrated after her Blue Raiders fought hard until the end, but were eventually defeated by nationally-ranked Clovis West, 72-42, in the quarterfinals of the Division I Central Section playoffs.

Almeida says her program welcomes any challenge, and “does not shy away from anybody,” but this is not a level playing field.

According to USnews.com, Caruthers has an enrollment of 649, while Clovis West has 2,034 students.

“If people walked through the town of Caruthers, and they saw what we have, versus what the others have, it’s not even close to the same,” said Almeida after the Clovis West game.

The Caruthers girls basketball program found itself swimming with the Division I powers so quickly because of the competitive equity model – and a recent “tweak” to that system – currently being employed by the Central Section.

As part of the original competitive equity model that saw teams change divisions every few years based on recent performance, the Blue Raiders were a Division V program during their section championship-winning season in 2019, and then moved up to Division IV in 2020, where they won another section championship.

Before the 2021-2022 basketball season, the Central Section then instituted that “tweak” to the system, where they introduced “base divisions” for each team. The section decided to use the MaxPreps computer rankings to rank them, with each team possibly moving up or down one division based on their ranking.

Last season, each team was given their “base division” right before the section playoffs.

Under that system, Caruthers won another section title in Division III in 2022.

This season, the Blue Raiders were given a Division II “base division,” and then Almeida’s talented group of girls – probably the most talented in her 18 years at the school – went 14-0 in the Northwest Sequoia League. They won many games by 70-90 points, while also playing a really tough non-league schedule both in and out of the state where they were very competitive with many other solid programs.

Based on their impressive MaxPreps ranking, they were moved up to the section’s top division for postseason play, and earned the eighth-seed for the 12 team Division I bracket.

They beat ninth-seeded Arroyo Grande in the first round, but couldn’t get past the buzzsaw that is perennial power Clovis West, a team ranked 12th in the nation by MaxPreps.

“I mean, I understand everybody doesn’t have to be a winner,” said Almeida. “But moving us up four divisions is kind of excessive. But we show up and we compete, and it is what it is, it’s out of our control.”

Caruthers will get a chance to play in the state tournament, as all eight quarterfinalists in Division I do get automatic berths to that, but, sadly, despite having arguably the best team relative to school size in the section, the Blue Raiders will not have a chance to experience the thrill of playing a championship game at Selland Arena this season.

That is the arena in downtown Fresno which will host all 12 boys and girls section championship games next Friday and Saturday.

One coach who agrees something is wrong here was coaching opposite Almeida on Thursday night, Clovis West head coach Craig Campbell.

“They’re a D-5 program, D-4 program enrollment-wise, and they’re stuck in this top division, and I’ve campaigned for them for years that it’s not right, they should be playing in their school size and winning state championships,” said Campbell after Thursday’s game. “I know enrollment’s not a perfect landscape, but it’s such a better starting point in my opinion than competitive equity. In my opinion, teams with 3,000 kids should not be playing D-4, D-5. That’s a huge injustice. It’s not a level playing field when schools have 300 or 500 kids and you’re playing a school with 3,000.

“And, so, it doesn’t impact me, because we’re in the largest school division regardless, (but) I think globally, I’m just not a huge fan of competitive equity.”