Allen makes first Pro Bowl; Adams voted in as starter

(KSEE/KGPE) — Because of the pandemic, there won’t actually be an NFL Pro Bowl game this year, but the NFL still announced Pro Bowl rosters Monday, and a couple guys with Central Valley ties made the cut.



Currently in the midst of a breakout year, Central Valley native Josh Allen earned his first Pro Bowl nod, as one of three quarterbacks named to the AFC’s roster.



The Firebaugh High and Reedley College alum is on pace to shatter several Buffalo Bills franchise records this season, and already has 38 total touchdowns with two games remaining.



With Allen leading the way, the Bills are currently 11-3, and just clinched the franchise’s first AFC East title in 25 years, thanks to a win over the Broncos on Saturday.



Making the NFC squad was ex-Fresno State wide receiver Davante Adams.



He currently ranks in the top seven in the NFL in receiving yards (7th), receptions (5th) and receiving touchdowns (2nd) for the 11-3 Green Bay Packers. It’s the fourth consecutive Pro Bowl appearance for Adams, but the first time he’s been voted in as a starter.



The 2021 Pro Bowl Game originally was scheduled to be played Jan. 31 in Las Vegas. And according to a story on NFL.com, the NFL is working with EA Sports to create a week-long series of matchups featuring celebrities, NFL Legends, current players and streamers playing the official Pro Bowl rosters on Madden NFL 21. The week culminates in a virtual Pro Bowl game with 2021 Pro Bowl players playing within Madden, which will be available for fans to watch across a variety of platforms.

The Pro Bowl roster is voted on by the fans, players and coaches, with each group’s vote counting as one-third toward determining the All-Star players.