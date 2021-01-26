Alleged reckless driver tased after 2 helicopters chase him down

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An alleged reckless driver was arrested in Fresno after police and Sheriff’s Helicopter followed a reckless driver for several miles Tuesday morning.

According to Fresno County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti the Fresno Police helicopter spotted a reckless driver in the area of Chestnut and Shields avenues around 10:19 a.m. they noticed the driving going in the wrong direction.

Botti’s said they contact all agencies in the area as the FPD helicopter followed the car a Fresno County Sheriff’s sergeant spotted the car near Belmont and Clovis avenues and tried to stop the driver that is when the sheriff’s helicopter took over.

Deputies said they called off the pursuit after the driver reached speeds over 100 mph and was running red lights the Sheriff’s helicopter continued to follow the car.

It all ended around 10:30 a.m. when the suspect with a flat tire took off on foot and was tased after he was running through the Manchester Shopping Center hiding behind a shoe rack.