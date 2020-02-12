Alleged mastermind behind Fresno’s mass shooting pleads not guilty

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – The alleged mastermind behind Fresno’s mass shooting made his first court appearance in court Tuesday.

Ger Lee, 27, pleaded not guilty to several felonies including four counts of murder and 12 counts of attempted murder.

The three other suspects were seen for their initial court appearance back in January, but because Lee was arrested in Minnesota he had to be extradited.

Anthony Montes, Ger Lee, Porge Kue, and Billy Xiong face 16 felonies with each individual’s bail set at $23 million.

Court documents claim Lee was the mastermind behind a suspected gang retaliation shooting from November where four people were killed and 6 were injured.

Lee was arrested in January in Minnesota. After waiving extradition, two Fresno County officers traveled to Minnesota, picked Lee up and hopped back on a commercial plane to fly over 2000 miles back to Fresno.

“Just because people have taken out off out of California doesn’t mean we won’t get them,” said Fresno County Sgt. Chris Tullus.

Tullus was on the trip to get Lee. Last year, he said the Fresno Sheriff’s Office went on over 40 flights across the nation to pick up inmates.

“We are armed, we are in plain clothes,” said Tullus. “So you are not gonna know if we are there or not. We communicate well with the airlines. Once we get to the airport and once we get on the airplane we let them know who we are, that we are armed, we are going to be bringing back prisoners. We have to check in with them. Just for the safety of everyone on board.”

If inmates are in California but just in a different county, officers often take a car to pick up the inmates.

The four mass shooting suspects will be back in court for a pre-preliminary hearing on May 7.

